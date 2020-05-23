The Hudson Valley region will be reopening this week, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The region has met the health requirements with the proper number of volunteer contact tracers, who will be undergoing training during Memorial Weekend.

Cuomo said contact tracers will be trained on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to meet the state requirement, and the Mid-Hudson will be open on Tuesday. The Mid-Hudson also meets the metric for in-hospital deaths.

County executives welcomed the news and remind business owners they need a safety plan in place.

“The news from Governor Andrew Cuomo about the Mid-Hudson Region being eligible for Phase 1 re-opening on Tuesday is very encouraging. We have been preparing for this moment for several weeks now, and I am confident that if we all work together we can and will re-open safely," said Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. "Every single resident has a role to play in making sure we re-open responsibly and safely.”

Ryan noted businesses in phase one as follows:

Construction

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting

Retail; (Limited to curbside or in-store pickup or drop off)

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

"The work we all do going forward will determine our course forward. Businesses will be slowly reopening with strict health and safety plans in place that must be followed," said Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro. "Public health teams will be watching all of the data closely to protect our community health. Individuals must maintain their vigilance in protecting themselves and their families; wear face coverings when going out, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands."