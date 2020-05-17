ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Central Florida this week.

Meeting to happen Wednesday in Orlando

Pence will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis Wednesday to discuss Florida's phased reopening in Orlando.

He will then bring personal protective equipment to a nursing home.

The vice president is also expected take part in a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tourism industry leaders about reopening plans.

Gov. DeSantis announced Friday that theme parks could begin submitting reopening plans.

The plans should include safety measures and an estimated reopening date. Park officials would also need the endorsement of a local government official.