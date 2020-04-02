SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson is working to keep voters safe during the coronavirus pandemic , pushing vote-by-mail. Here’s how:

1. Campaigning: For the first time in Seminole County, Anderson is starting a vote-by-mail campaign.

In the next few weeks over 300,000 registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail application they can fill out and turn in for the upcoming general election.

2. Looking at stats: For the 2020 Presidential Primary in Seminole County, nearly 60,000 people voted. Of those 60,000, nearly half at just over 28,000 voted by mail.

3. Keeping voters safe: Anderson would like to do his part by keeping voters safe during the covid-19 pandemic.

"We are taking a proactive approach to people’s concerns with COVID-19," Anderson said. "The way to do that is by saying with the governor, saying you need to stay at home, you can vote at home."

4. Debunking myths: One concern many will have is people who vote twice. Once by mail and then once in person at the polls. According to Anderson whichever way your vote is cast first, is the official vote.

For instance, if you vote by mail and it gets counted, then your vote is cast. To prevent multiple votes your mail-in ballot will have a code on it that identifies you. If you then try to vote in person then at check in the system will flag you as someone who has already cast a vote.

5. Other options: If you receive a vote-by-mail in ballot, you do not have to mail it in. You can still choose to vote in person or, drop off your mail in ballot to any early voting sight.

If you have a mail-in ballot still on Election Day, then the only place you can deliver it on Election Day is to the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m.