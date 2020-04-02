MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Due to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic National Convention Committee has announced a date change for the 2020 DNC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The event was originally scheduled for July 13-17, but will now be held the week of August 17.

“I have always believed that American innovation and ingenuity shine brightest during our darkest days, and for that reason, I’m confident our convention planning team and our partners will find a way to deliver a convention in Milwaukee this summer that places our Democratic nominee on the path to victory in November,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

The DNC is now just one week before the Republican National Convention in Charlotte which begins on Monday, August 24.