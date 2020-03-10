WASHINGTON — President Trump took his pitch for an economic relief package to Capitol Hill, where he discussed cutting payroll taxes and the potential to offer targeted relief to the hospitality and tourism industries.

Florida lawmakers on Capitol Hill are hopeful there will be federal assistance available for businesses in the state, many that are dependent on travel and tourism.

Rep. Ross Spano (R) Florida 15th District is worried about how the outbreak will impact Florida’s economy.

“I actually took a phone call right before I walked over here from a friend who owns a travel business who is honestly concerned, because both Hillsborough County and Polk County had canceled all student trips out of the state,” Spano explained in an interview with Spectrum News.

He is advising organizations impacted by the outbreak look into new small business administration loans that can help temporarily ease some setbacks .

“They can go onto the SBA website, they can reach out to our office, and we can get them connected to the right folks,” he said.

President Trump is floating a payroll tax cut and a funding package to combat economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. Rep. Michael Waltz (R) Florida 6th District said he’s open to that idea.

“I would like to see things focused on certain industries that have been over impacted or heavily impacted by this," Waltz explained. "Like, the cruise industry I’m concerned about, the airline industry I’m concerned about, and how that then trickles down to a number of Americans,” Waltz said.

“This is all critical to our economy in Daytona (Beach) and Orlando,” he added.

Democrats like former Health and Human Services Secretary Rep. Donna Shalala (D) Florida 27th District, are pushing for a more expansive package.

“We need paid leave, sick leave, we need to upgrade insurance, unemployment insurance,” she said to reporters on Tuesday.

With a proposal still in the works, many on Capitol Hill are confident it can get accomplished.

“This is probably the most bipartisan I’ve ever felt in the year and three months I’ve been here,” Spano said.