SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — After spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump will be heading to Central Florida to take part in a private roundtable discussion with supporters on Monday.

The president planned to speak at a big medical tech conference — HIMSS Global Health Conference at the Orange County Convention Center — but out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus concerns, organizers called off the conference that had an anticipated gathering of about 34,000 people.

So instead, Trump plans to attend a private fundraiser. He is expected to land in Seminole County around 10:45 a.m.

Once the president lands, the motorcade will take him to the Longwood-Maitland area to a private home.

The official schedule says the president will take part in a roundtable discussion with supporters at this invitation-only event.

He is then expected to deliver remarks at a fundraising committee luncheon.

Trump will board Air Force One at the Orlando-Sanford International Airport just before 1:30 to head back to Washington D.C.