ORLANDO, Fla. — When you’ve cut hair for 25 years like Bruce Jarman, you lose count of the conversations with those sitting in your chair. Inevitably, politics becomes a focal point.

Voter turnout in Orange County among black voters increased in 2016

At J. Henry's Barber Shop, the barbers say the economy, civility are top of mind

“I don’t think the candidate choices are as strong,” Jarman said.

Listening to the chatter among barbers and those being tended to in the chairs gives a glimpse into life in Parramore and how specifically how black voters could tilt the upcoming elections.

For the first time in 20 years, black voter turnout nationally dropped in 2016. However, in Orange County, black voter turnout went up, with more black voters casting ballots in the 2016 Trump v. Clinton election than the 2012 Romney v. Obama election.

“I think all of them have to take a page out of the Barack Obama book because he had a very successful grassroots campaign,” Jarman said.

J. Henry’s Barbershop sits in a single room building at Church Street and Parramore, a landmark since at least the 1960s.

“I actually used to get my haircut in this very spot,” Jarman said.

He’s a registered Democrat and still undecided who he will cast his vote for during Florida’s March 17 presidential preference primary.

“No one is listening to what the common problems are,”Jarman said.

Like many people, Jarman says he’s concerned about the economy.

“Even though a lot of people have jobs, those jobs aren’t paying that much, especially when prices are steadily rising,” Jarman said. “Look at just the housing in Orlando, people are paying ridiculous amounts just to live in small quarters, and healthcare is still an issue with people not able to afford health care.”

Discourse in America

For more than an hour, people come and go, as the buzzing sounds of clippers keep constant.

John Henry is the third owner over the decades to run a barbershop out of the corner spot. The walls are lined with photos of Henry and celebrities and local politicians, as well as former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Police came by and they had dogs with them, walking up and down the sidewalks and everyone is talking about ‘what is going on?” Henry recalled of Biden’s visit.

It turned out then-Vice President Biden was on the campaign trail for re-election, and it led him to Parramore, right to the corner barbershop on Church Street.

“He was so cool, down to earth, walked up to me and shook my hand and I introduced myself and he said 'J Henry!' and I said 'Yes, sir, Mr. Biden',” Henry said.

Henry admits he hasn’t made up his mind who will earn his vote in the upcoming primary. “Honestly the presidential race, after who we have in there now, it’s really become a joke to me.”

John Henry says he too is concerned about the economy, but above that, it’s the discourse in America that’s on his mind.

“One thing I do like about him (Trump) is he keeps it real, but sometimes he keeps it too real for the position he carries,” Henry said.

The tweets and off-color comments, Henry says, are just too much. Case in point, the president’s remarks after being acquitted of impeachment by the Senate, when calling the impeachment process an expletive while speaking from the East Room in the White House.

“He said it and we’re like are you crazy,” Henry said. “Who does that?”

Black voters have often aligned with the Democratic Party.

President Trump earned only 8 percent support nationally from African Americans, a number his campaign is hoping to grow. The Trump campaign just announced, as part of its effort, it is opening 15 “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers, including five in Florida. There will be an office in Orlando, the campaign says, at a location not yet disclosed.

The president’s outreach efforts are also distinctly different than Democrats, who often make smaller inner city visits compared to the president’s large arena mega-rallies.

Voters in Parramore suggest the 2020 election will not necessarily be a referendum on President Trump, but rather an election on issues and civility.

“Why would you and I be fighting because you like Trump and I like Obama?” Henry said, adding he is hoping for a more respect-focused sentiment in society.

“At the end of the day, I think people are just going to have to listen with their heart and see whether or not these candidates are presenting the people,” Jarman said.