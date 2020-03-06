Senator Kiristen Gillibrand on Friday pushed the End Outsourcing Act, which would keep jobs locally by denying tax benefits for companies that send jobs overseas.

During her visit in Utica, Gillibrand said the bill would also create new benefits for companies who brought jobs back to the United States, and it would require companies to disclose recent outsourcing when bidding on federal contracts or applying for grants.

Gillibrand says manufacturing in Central New York has declined by half since the early 2000s.

"The loss of these good and reliable manufacturing jobs have left families devastated and disrupted communities all across our state," said Gillibrand.

A 20 percent tax credit would be available to businesses that bring jobs back.