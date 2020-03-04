TAVARES, Fla. — Election officials in Lake County say someone falsified dozens of voter registration applications, fraudulently changing some voters' party affiliations.

119 voter identifications were affected by the fraud

Some voters noticed affiliations changed from Democrat to Republican

Officials say it's the work of 1 person and they know who he is

2020 ELECTIONS: Latest News and Resources | Florida Voting Guide | 24 Voting Myths Debunked

According to the Supervisor of Elections, about 119 voter identifications were affected. Early voting for the presidential primary begins Thursday in Lake County.

Elections Supervisor Alan Hays said the election fraud was first noticed a week ago when voters started calling his office, saying their party affiliation had changed from Democrat to Republican.

Election fraud. Lake County super. Of Elections shows the letter sent to voters asking for ID information. Police searching for one suspect. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ #news13lake pic.twitter.com/g9vMr9RCug — Dave DeJohn (@News13davedejo1) March 4, 2020

An investigation then began, and it was determined that a fraudulent letter was sent to several voters in Lake County asking for identification information. Then, voter registration cards were submitted through a third party, and that's when some voters noticed that their party affiliation had been changed.

“Our research revealed several applications completed by someone whose handwriting was almost identical on each of those applications,” Hays said.

Officials emphasized it's not a computer hack, and they don't think this is any attempt on a grand scale to create voter fraud. They think it was the work of one person.

Hays says that there is a system in place to solve the issue at the polling centers.

“If they go expecting a Republican ballot and they are given a Democratic ballot, then we have a system to correct it and make sure they get a Republican ballot, and vice versa," Hays said.

Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff's Office say they know who this person is, and that they are currently searching for him.