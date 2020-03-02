ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is a over 2 weeks away from its turn to vote in primary season, and the remaining candidates in the Democratic field will likely make their way to Orlando leading up to the March 17 primary.

Bloomberg visiting Orlando office Tuesday afternoon

2nd Democrat to make a public appearance in Central Florida

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire and former New York City mayor, will be in Orlando Tuesday as part of a three-city swing through Florida.

Bloomberg will be at his campaign's Orlando field office on 29 South Orange Avenue Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. He'll also visit Miami and West Palm Beach.

Florida is a big part of Bloomberg's later push for the Democratic nomination. He forgoed the early primary states in favor of starting on the ballots on Super Tuesday and beyond.

Bloomberg is only the second Democratic candidate to make a public campaign appearance in Central Florida. Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race on Sunday, came to Orlando last August.