ORLANDO, Fla. — Rep. Stephanie Murphy and supporters for Mike Bloomberg’s campaign gathered in Orlando Saturday to bring attention to the Democratic presidential candidate's vision for women.

"Women for Mike" rally held in Orlando

Event held days after Bloomberg took part in his first debate

The event called "Women for Mike" took place in downtown Orlando, but not without some controversy.

The event started with a member of the campaign talking about Bloomberg’s support for women's rights, and then Osceola County District 2 commissioner Viviana Janer spoke and backed Bloomberg as well.

“Mike Bloomberg has a plan for women,” said Janer.

Several women in the back held signs. One of the signs said “Misogynist Mike."

This comes after Democratic candidates including Elizabeth Warren attacked Bloomberg at the recent debate about inappropriate comments he’s accused of making against woman and non-nisclosure agreements with several woman related to Bloomberg’s workplace. Supporters of Bloomberg are still standing by him.

“I think he supports women. My neighbor who worked for him is a woman, and doing so much for women,” said supporter Mauren Johanson.

"Whether it's around reproductive health for women, pay equality, family leave, the record and policies that makes him a good leader for women when he is elected president," Murphy said.

Murphy spoke with supporters at the event Saturday.

“I think the sign of a good leader is someone who can acknowledge where they have maybe made a misstep and then apologize and lay out a plan for the future. That’s what Mike Bloomberg has done. He has identified the three NDA’s are related to women through Bloomberg LP and committed to allowing them to be released from their NDA, they simply need to contact Bloomberg LP,” said Murphy.

It’s been a busy weekend for the Bloomberg campaign with 80 events for supporters across the Sunshine State including phone banking, canvassing, volunteer training, and the opening of four new field offices across Florida.