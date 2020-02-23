NATIONWIDE — A rule that would make it more difficult for legal immigrants to obtain legal status if they use public benefits like food stamps and housing vouchers goes into effect nationwide on Monday.

Last month the Supreme Court voted 5 to 4 in favor of the Public Charge rule.

The rule will affect people who are trying to obtain lawful permanent status, otherwise known as a green card.

The Trump administration has said the "public charge" rule that officially takes effect Monday is meant to help immigration officials assess whether green card and visa applicants are likely to become a burden on the government by qualifying for certain public benefits like food stamps, Medicaid and housing vouchers.

Homeland Security reports there are 1.3 million legal immigrants living in Florida.