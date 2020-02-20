SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — The family of a 12-year-old Satellite Beach girl killed as she used a lighted crosswalk was in Tallahassee Thursday to push for change.

Florida House State Affairs committee passes Sophia's Law

Named after 12-year-old who was struck, killed while using crosswalk

Law would change color of flashing crosswalk lights to red

Sophia Nelson’s parents Mark and Jill spoke in front of the Florida House State Affairs committee hoping a bill named after their daughter, House Bill 1371, better known as “Sophia’s Law,” will be passed.

Part of the “Sophia’s Law” would change the flashing lights at some crosswalks, replacing them from yellow to red.

The Nelson’s showed a picture of their daughter as they stood in front of the committee testifying Thursday morning. This comes on the heels of the death of their daughter after she was crossing a lighted yellow flashing crosswalk in Satellite Beach in December 2019 and hit by a vehicle.

Now the Nelson’s and the bill filed by Rep. Randy Fine of Palm Bay and Sen. Keith Perry from Gainesville are hoping to make a change.

“When passing this bill our hope is that Sophia will continue to save more lives by making the changes necessary and stopping the confusion caused by these lights,” said Mark Nelson.

The committee Thursday voted for the bill to move one more step closer to being passed.

It still needs approval by the full house and senate before it could go to the governor to be signed into law.