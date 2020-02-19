ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. appeals court ruled against the state of Florida regarding its interpretation of Amendment 4 Wednesday, saying that making former felons pay fees before voting rights can be restored, particularly when they can't afford to pay, violates the U.S. Constitution.

Ruling says Florida law sets up wealth classification between felons who can, can't pay

Court: Florida law violates 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution

READ: U.S. Appeals Court Ruling

The ruling is a victory for Amendment 4 advocates who say the law passed by the Florida Legislature last year goes against what Florida voters intended when they approved the amendment in 2018.

Amendment 4 allowed non-violent felons who completed their sentence to be granted restoration of their voting rights. The Florida Legislature passed a law requiring payment of outstanding court fees or restitution, saying those fees were part of a sentence, although that was not the case in Florida before that. A Florida Supreme Court advisory opinion released earlier this year stated that those fees should be considered part of a felon's sentence.

Seventeen former felons challenged the law, saying they were all indigent and therefore unable to pay those fees.

The U.S. District 11 Court of Appeals says the requirement punishes those felons who cannot pay more harshly than those who can by denying them voting rights.

"Supreme Court precedent leads us to apply heightened scrutiny in asking whether the requirement violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment as applied to these plaintiffs," the court wrote in its opinion. "When measured against this standard, we hold that it does."

In the appeals court ruling, the judges say it's rational for Florida to withhold benefits from felons who have the ability to pay, but withholding benefits from felons who are genuinely unable to pay despite good faith efforts is futile.

The appeals court ruling specifically upholds an injunction by a lower federal court last year. The appeals court says that the injunction gave the state an appropriate remedy option, suggesting the state make provisions for felons who want to vote but are genuinely unable to pay those court fees.

That lower federal court still has set to hold a two-week trial on this matter on April 6.