ORLANDO, Fla. — A " phishing " scam targeted several Puerto Rican government agencies and tried to steal more than $4 million, according to authorities.

The scam began in December, when a hacker got into a computer at the Employee Retirement System and sent emails to other agencies that claimed there was a change in bank accounts, law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

Two agencies fell for the scam: the Industrial Development Company, which sent more than $2.6 million, and the island's tourism company, which sent $1.5 million. The money apparently went to fraudulent accounts in the mainland U.S.

No other government agencies have reported a loss because of the scam, but it's thought that the hacker targeted more than $4 million in government funds.

The FBI is investigating.

Puerto Rico's agencies are just the latest government entities to have been targeted by internet crimes. In January, federal agents said several people were part of a scheme to steal money from the Sumter County School Board . Elsewhere, a phishing scam targeted the city of Ocala . The city admitted in October that it had been victimized, losing $700,000. Most of the money was eventually recovered.

In December, the FBI issued a warning regarding a wave of ransomware attacks that netted millions of dollars from Florida cities in 2019.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.