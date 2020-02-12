DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — President Trump is coming to Daytona Beach on Sunday, possibly to attend the Daytona 500.

Airport: president is arriving here on Sunday

Secret Services securing No Drone Zone around Speedway

Presidents Reagan, both presidents Bush attended races

While the White House has not officially confirmed the visit, a spokesperson for the Daytona International Airport confirmed the president will be flying into the airport that day.

The U.S. Secret Service also tweeted Wednesday that it was securing a 30-mile "No Drone Zone" around the Daytona International Speedway during the race.

Ladies and Gentlemen start your engines but not your drones. The Secret Service is securing the @NASCAR Daytona 500 by providing a 30 mile “No Drone Zone”. Enjoy the race. pic.twitter.com/pHjp7Bvwix — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 12, 2020

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also told Spectrum News reporter Nicole Griffin that his office was preparing for a visit from the president, the first lady and the governor, but they were still waiting for the White House to confirm.

The visit would be the first time President Trump has attended the race, at least since taking office, but it would not be the first time a sitting president has attended.

George W. Bush, for instance, attended the Daytona 500 in 2004. Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush also attended NASCAR races at the speedway several times during their time in office, particularly while they were running for re-election.