FLORIDA — The process of putting together the more than $90-billion budget begins in the earnest Wednesday.

House and Senate Appropriations committees are meeting to pass out their respective chamber's spending proposals.

Teacher pay, environmental money, and school security are among the things Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to have approved in the state's budget.

In education, the governor wants $600 million to hike teachers' pay, and another $300 million for teacher bonuses. DeSantis also wants to add millions for school security.

In addition to education, there is a couple billion dollars more for everything from the environment to prison reform.

"Many of you know, we put out some major initiatives over the last few months, telegraphing how the budget would look like. The environment, we're going to keep the momentum on that. And we have a lot of major education initiatives," said DeSantis.

The state budget is the only thing lawmakers need to pass during the 2020 legislative session. If a budget is not passed, they will have to convene for a Special Session.