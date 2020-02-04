WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is delivering the 2020 State of the Union address before Congress tonight, just hours before he's widely expected to be acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial.

He'll also make history as only the second impeached president to deliver a State of the Union.

The White House says his speech will tout the nation's economy, military, and health care.

Democrats announced that their response will be delivered by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas set to deliver the response in Spanish.

Here's live reaction from lawmakers and Spectrum News reporters covering the State of the Union address. Stay on this feed for the latest updates.

