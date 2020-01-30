THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A former Trump campaign adviser who lied to the FBI about his contact with Russians and triggered the Mueller investigation spoke to supporters in the The Villages on Thursday as part of a book tour.

George Papadopoulos made stop in The Villages as part of book tour

Sarah Palin, Mitt Romney, John McCain have stopped into community

Villages is heavily GOP-leaning, but Dems say NPAs are large voting bloc

RELATED: Ex-Trump campaign adviser sentenced to 14 days in prison UPDATES: Trump Signs Medicare Executive Order in The Villages



George Papadopoulos made an appearance in the Republican stronghold, the second stop the area in two days after appearing in Ocala on Wednesday.

What keeps political operatives coming back to the largest retirement community in the nation?

Last October, a sea of seniors decked in red waited excitedly to see President Donald Trump speak in Republican stronghold. But at the same time, a small contingent of left-leaning Democratic residents protested nearby.

John Calandro is one of the leaders in the Villagers for Trump club, an organization that he says boasts more than 5,000 members.

Of 103,000 registered voters in the area, 56,000 are registered Republicans, while only 25,000 are Democrats.

"We provide, if you would, the winning margin of votes in the last several elections," Calandro said.

So it's no wonder why several top national candidates make The Villages a top priority on the campaign trail.

"If you look at the numbers, and it's almost 2 to 1 Republican to Democrat," says Chris Stanley, the president of The Villages Democratic Club.

Even she understands why The Villages remains a top destination for candidates.

"Coming here gets you a big audience and a lot of money," Stanley said.

But what Stanley says Republicans don't understand is that there are about 23,000 voters registered as "no party affiliation," and she thinks that evens things up.

"Those no party affiliates can swing any election that they choose to," she said.

Still, the overwhelming number of visits to The Villages remains owned by Republicans — Sarah Palin, Mitt Romney, and John McCain to name a few.

"It's not just because they have an audience that's engaged and interested, but it's an important difference-maker," Calandro said.