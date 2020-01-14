ORLANDO, Fla. — An amendment to make recreational marijuana legal in Florida will not make the November ballot this year.

Make It Legal says signatures will not make February 1 deadline

Amendment will move to 2022 ballot

Florida lawmakers considering bills to decriminalize small amounts of pot

The group behind the amendment, Make It Legal Florida, says it was able to gather enough signed petitions from voters. But group says it will not have enough time to get all the petitions submitted and verified by the February 1 deadline.

The Florida Division of Elections website shows just 307,644 signatures have been validated out of the more than 766,000 needed.

Since the signatures are good for two years, Make it Legal plans to get the amendment on the ballot in 2022, for the midterm elections.

Make It Legal blames timing issues on a new state law past last year, and are currently suing the state to get that law overthrown.

There's also a pair of bills in the Florida House and Senate that would allow adults to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower or marijuana products with up to 2 grams of THC. The move essentially decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana for adults.

The bills, which are sponsored by Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes and Democratic State Rep Carlos Guillermo Smith, also expunge past cannabis offenses, and study allowing people to grow their own marijuana in the future.