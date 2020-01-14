TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's 2020 legislative session is underway, kicking off Tuesday morning with Gov. Ron DeSantis delivering his State of the State address.

He is asking for more than $2 billion in new state spending, but some top lawmakers are already expressing skepticism about that price tag.

Judging by the polls, DeSantis is one of America's most popular governors, and he's looking to leverage that popularity.

He used his second State of the State address to lay out an agenda he's dubbing "bolder, brighter, better."

It includes a $10,000 increase in Florida's minimum teacher pay to just over $47,000 a year.

"This will make it easier for us to get talented college graduates to enter the profession and will help us retain many of the good teachers we have now," DeSantis said.

As #Florida’s 2020 legislative session kicks off today, @GovRonDeSantis delivers his second State of the State address, heavy on what we in the @bn9/@MyNews13 bureau are calling the ‘3 Es’: education, the environment & the economy. pic.twitter.com/ZjBvzFVCAw — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) January 14, 2020

The state teacher union called the plan unfair to teachers who have been working for decades and deserve a raise of their own.

DeSantis also wants lawmakers to pass an "e-verify" mandate, requiring new hires to be U.S. citizens.

"Our low-income workers also shouldn't have their wages depressed by cheap foreign labor," he said.

Both Republicans and Democrats support the governor's call to spend another $625 million on water projects to prevent a return of toxic algae blooms.

"It's based on sound science and provides a roadmap to reducing nutrients in our water," the governor said.

But Democrats are faulting DeSantis for what they say has been his failure to properly implement Amendment 4 — felon voting rights.

"The governor has done everything he can to undo the people's will, and nothing in his speech today gave us any hope that he was going to change," said Minority Leader Sen. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville. She delivered the Democratic response to the DeSantis speech.

The Speaker of the House — Jose Oliva — is taking issue with the cost of the governor's $2 billion wish list.

The legislative session runs for 60 days, wrapping in mid-March. Under the Florida constitution, lawmakers are only required to pass one bill: the state budget.