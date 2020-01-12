NATIONWIDE — Six Democratic candidates will take the stage on January 14 in the next debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

When: January 14, 9-11 p.m. EST

Where: Drake University in Des Moines, IA

Who: Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The stakes are higher since this will be the last Democratic debate before the February 3 Iowa caucuses. The debate will be held in Des Moines, Iowa, a state Donald Trump won in 2016. The two-hour debate will begin at 9 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CNN. For debate updates and analysis about the issues that matter to you, follow Spectrum News on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Just six of the seven candidates who took part in the last debate will participate this time around due to stricter polling and fundraising requirements for entry.

How did candidates qualify for the debate?

In December 2019, party officials announced that qualifiers will need to meet one of two polling requirements to get on stage in Des Moines: either receiving 5 percent in at least four national or early-state surveys approved by the party, or receiving 7 percent in two early-state polls.

In terms of fundraising, candidates must receive donations from at least 225,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 1,000 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. That’s up from 200,000 unique overall donors, and 800 in 20 states for the December debate in Los Angeles.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren have qualified for the January 14 debate.

Which candidates did not make the debate?

Author Marianne Williamson announced on January 10 that she is dropping out of the presidential race. She was last seen on the debate stage on July 30, 2019.

“I stayed in the race to take advantage of every possible effort to share our message. With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now,” Williamson said in a message on her website.

Unable to raise the needed funds, former Secretary of Housing Julián Castro departed from the race on January 2. He didn’t qualify for the Democratic debates that took place in November and December 2019.

Castro announced on January 6 that he is endorsing Warren.

Businessman Andrew Yang appeared in the December debate. He reached the donor requirement for the January 14 debate, but didn't meet the requisite number of polls.

Also not qualifying this time around: Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Colorado Sen. Michael F. Bennet, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

READ MORE: Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro Suspends 2020 Presidential Run

What should we expect from the seventh debate?

The conflict in Iran will likely be a major topic of discussion.

The senators that are still in the presidential race returned to Capitol Hill on January 8 for a classified briefing. It was a chance for them to raise questions about President Donald Trump's strategy.

On January 9, the House moved toward approval of a non-binding measure limiting President Trump's ability to take military action against Iran as criticism of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general intensified. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that while the war powers resolution does not require President Trump's signature, it nonetheless "has real teeth" because it is "a statement of the Congress of the United States.'' Republicans denounced the House measure as little more than "a press release" designed to attack the president. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence urged GOP lawmakers to oppose the plan.

Pelosi said the drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani was "provocative and disproportionate." Iran retaliated by firing missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops.

Another topic viewers should expect to hear about at the seventh debate is the December 18 impeachment of President Trump.

Pelosi says she'll soon transmit the articles of impeachment against the president to the Senate for a trial. It's a sign of a potential thaw in the standoff with Senate Republicans as Pelosi warns against rushing to an acquittal without a fair trial.

Pelosi faces mounting pressure from Republicans and some Democrats to quit delaying the trial. It's been more than three weeks since the House impeached Trump on charges of abuse and obstruction. Republicans say Democrats are embarrassed by their vote. But Pelosi says Democrats are “proud'' of upholding the Constitution. Many on Capitol Hill expect the trial to begin as early as this week.

What Else Should Floridians Listen for in Tuesday's Debate?

TRADE

President Trump's trade battles have a particularly adverse effect on America's heartland, which is where the debate is happening, so expect some discussion on how the current trade policy and tariffs are affecting farmers and manufacturers. But Florida is being affected too. Businesses in Florida have said they've had to raise prices because of tariffs on a variety of goods, from aluminum and steel to French wine.

Florida farmers are also unhappy about the new USMCA, the trade deal with Canada and Mexico that replaces NAFTA. They say the deal does nothing to help farmers compete with cheap labor and government subsidies, especially from Mexico.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate change has been blamed for exacerbating the devastating bushfires in Australia, along with flooding in Indonesia. The issues may lead to a larger discussion of climate change, which Floridians is of growing importance as Republican lawmakers start to look at climate resiliency and environmental issues in the Legislative Session. A discussion of recent moves by the Trump administration to roll back certain environmental rules may also come up.

HEALTH CARE

It's a foregone conclusion that health care will come up again in the debate, as it continues to be a contentious issue amid calls to implement Medicare for All. Expect some to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has been accused of dialing-back her support for the health care reform policy recently.

FOREIGN POLICY

The Iran conflict could lead to a broader discussion about what America's policy abroad should be, whether America should be more engaged, "policing the world" as it were, or the country should pull back its involvement in foreign matters. This is important for Florida, with its large number of military personnel and bases, including MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, which serves as headquarters for CENTCOM, which handles military operations in the Middle East and western Asia.

If nothing else, it will be used by moderators to get Vice President Biden to answer Sen. Sanders recent attack, demanding Biden admit he was wrong on his vote in the Senate in 2002 that led to the war in Iraq.