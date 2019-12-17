LOS ANGELES – A tentative agreement has been reached between food service provider Sodexo and Loyola Marymount University union workers two days before the next Democratic Debate.

All of the presidential candidates threatened to boycott the debate on Friday and stand with the striking workers if a deal was not reached. LMU workers were on strike fighting for higher wages and better health benefits.

The three-year agreement is for a 25 percent salary increase, a 50 percent drop in health care costs, and increase in job security.

So far none of the candidates have publically said if this means they will take the stage on Thursday. The debate is scheduled for December 19 at LMU.

The union Unite Here Local 11 represents 150 LMU cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, and servers on campus. Negotiations have been underway between Unite Here and Sodexo since March. Picketing began in November and the union planned to continue protesting during the debate if a deal was not reached.

“I am thrilled that we were able to reach an agreement, and that the candidate debate can continue as scheduled,” said Angela Fisher, prep cook at LMU. “I want to thank the Democratic candidates who stood with us and the Democratic party that helped us win.”

The president of the Democratic National Committee Tom Perez aided in the contract negotiations to resolve the situation ahead of the debate.

Candidate Andrew Yang was the first on the docket for Thursday to respond to the news tweeting "Glad to hear it."

Sodexo released the following statement:

“We are pleased to confirm that, after many months of continuous negotiations, we have reached a tentative agreement with UNITE HERE Local 11 on behalf of Sodexo employees at Loyola Marymount University.

“Sodexo has agreements with UNITE HERE at more than 70 sites across the country, and we are very happy our positive working relationship can continue with improved benefits and wages for our employees on the campus of LMU. We have been a member of the LMU community since 1975 and are excited to continue working with our partners on campus to welcome the Democratic presidential debate.”

Loyola Marymount University released a statement:

"Today, Sodexo and UNITE HERE Local 11 announced they have reached an agreement. Over the weekend, senior leaders from LMU met with representatives from Sodexo and UNITE HERE Local 11 to understand better their perspectives and advocate for earnest engagement and progress toward a resolution. LMU values all members of our community and seeks to honor the dignity of all who learn, live, and work at the university, consistent with our values and rooted in our Catholic, Jesuit, and Marymount mission. We are pleased with this outcome and glad that we were able to play a constructive role by bringing the negotiating parties together."