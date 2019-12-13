LOS ANGELES – Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, Joe Biden, Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar could miss the next Democratic Debate due to a union fight at Loyola Marymount University.

They all tweeted Friday that they will not cross union picket lines until a better contract is reached for the LMU food service workers with the Unite Here Local 11 group.

Unite Here Local 11 represents 31,000 workers in Southern California. According to Sanders and Warren, there are disputes underway with the workers fighting for better wages and benefits.

I stand with the workers of @UniteHere11 on campus at Loyola Marymount University fighting Sodexo for a better contract. I will not be crossing their picket line. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019

I won’t cross the @UniteHere11 picket line to attend next week’s debate. We must live our values and there is nothing more core to the Democratic Party than the fight for working people. I support @UniteHere11 in their fight for the compensation and benefits they deserve. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 13, 2019

I won't be crossing a picket line. We’ve got to stand together with @UniteHere11 for affordable health care and fair wages. A job is about more than just a paycheck. It's about dignity. https://t.co/nn4tb5q8wt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2019

I support @UNITEHERE11. If their dispute with @sodexoUSA is not resolved before the debate, I will not cross the picket line. I trust the DNC will find a solution ahead of the debate, and I stand with @LoyolaMarymount workers in their fight for fair wages and benefits. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) December 13, 2019

I take the debate stage to stand up for workers’ rights, not to undermine them.



I stand in solidarity with the workers of @UNITEHERE11 at Loyola Marymount University and I will not cross their picket line. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 13, 2019

As I said at my event with labor leaders here in Miami, I will not cross the picket line and I will stand with @UniteHere11 to fight for the dignity of work. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 13, 2019

According to spokeswoman Maria Hernandez for Unite Here 11, they represent 150 dining hall and food service workers at LMU. Negotiations have been underway with food service provider Sodexo since March. Picketing began in November and the union plans to continue protesting during the debate.

Warren said the Democratic National Committee needs to find a solution align with the party’s efforts to help workers.

Now the question is, if a contract agreement is not reached will Sanders and Warren skip the next debate?

The Democratic Debate is scheduled for December 19 at Loyola Marymount University. So far the three other candidates have not made public statements.

Earlier on Friday Warren picked up a high-profile endorsement from women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

Loyola Marymount University released the following statement:

"LMU is not a party to the negotiations between Sodexo and Unite Here Local 11. The university has encouraged and continues to encourage Sodexo to resolve issues raised by Local 11. Earlier today, LMU asked Sodexo to meet with Local 11 next week to advance negotiations and solutions. LMU is not an agent nor a joint employer of Sodexo, nor of the Sodexo employees assigned to our campus. LMU is proud to host the DNC Presidential Debate and is committed to ensuring that the university is a rewarding place to learn, live, and work."

DNC Communications Director, Xochitl Hinojosa released a statement, saying the DNC was "working with all stakeholders to find an acceptable resolution that meets their needs and is consistent with our values and will enable us to proceed as scheduled."