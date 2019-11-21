ORLANDO, Fla. — Sen. Marco Rubio says he has no plans to leave the Senate any time soon, despite speculation in Washington that Rubio is being eyed as a future secretary of state.

Rubio: Somebody keeps promulgating that rumor

"I intend fully to serve my full term here," Florida's senior senator told Spectrum News DC reporter Samantha-Jo Roth in a sit-down interview Thursday. "If I don’t, it would be because of some unforeseen personal circumstance that no one can foresee now, but it won’t be because some other job like that."

The speculation ramped up with multiple media reports that current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was planning to leave. Reports from several news outlets, including the Associated Press, say Pompeo is looking to run for U.S. Senate from Kansas, his home state.

The reports say while Pompeo has until June to file for a Senate run, he is weighing whether an early exit would be helpful given the current impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House.

Rubio, however, says he had not been approached or talked to about joining the Trump administration in that capacity.

"Somebody keeps promulgating that rumor, maybe for their own interest," Rubio said.

Does he have any interest in the job though? Rubio didn't say either way.

“That’s an impossible question to answer. I don’t know where I’ll be in two years or what my mind will be like in six or five or four," Rubio said.

