WASHINGTON — Another busy day on Capitol Hill where members of the Intelligence Committee will continue their impeachment inquiry with questioning of two more key witnesses involved.

Fiona Hill, a member of the National Security Council, is expected to testify about the dangers of peddling conspiracies that Ukraine — not Russia — meddled in the 2016 U.S. election; a version the U.S. intelligence community pushes back on.

David Holmes is a counselor with the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine and was within earshot of the infamous phone call between President Donald Trump and Ambassador Gordon Sondland, which Sondland summarized as saying the president is only interested "in the big stuff" aka Biden investigations.

Many lawmakers, mostly Democratic ones, continue to contend that the president withheld taxpayer military aid to pressure Ukraine for political gain.



There is no question the highlight of the week will be Sondland, who admitted there was this directed effort to get political dirt on Vice President Joe Biden.

Democratic lawmakers expected to further cement his testimony with Thursday's two witnesses.

This all started from a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy. Trump allegedly asked Zelenskiy for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House.

He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Biden, a possible 2020 rival. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation, and there was no quid pro quo, or favor for a favor.

"Was there quid pro quo? The answer is yes," Sondland testified on Wednesday.

Trump also wanted Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, looked into. Hunter Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company called Burisma while his father was vice president.

During Thursday's hearings, Americans will listen to Hill, who works in the White House on the National Security Council and is expected to testify about the possible dangers of implicating Ukraine in meddling in the 2016 election.

Hill expected to call this a farce — a conspiracy — that puts the U.S. at risk for future Russia meddling.

However, it is a narrative that has been pushed by Republicans as a reason to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations.

Also testifying is Holmes, a counselor with the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine who was within earshot of that phone call between Sondland and Trump where Sondland testified the president basically said he only cares about "the big stuff" aka the Biden investigations when it came to Ukraine.



Sondland himself had several major points in his testimony Wednesday.

Sondland testifying he had a role in the effort to pressure Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation, in exchange for a White House meeting and $400 million in military aid.

Sondland said he was unaware the investigations were meant to target Biden and his son Hunter, adding it was driven by the president through his lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

On Wednesday night, Trump tweeted "5 Moments Democrats Don't Want You To See" about Sondland's testimony.

However, that it was an effort that also involved not just the president and Giuliani, but Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and others.