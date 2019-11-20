NATION — As testimonies continue during the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, his ambassador to the European Union and million-dollar Trump donor Gordon Sondland is expected to testify on Wednesday morning.

Sondland, a wealthy hotelier Trump tapped as his ambassador to the European Union, is more directly entangled than any witness is yet in the president's efforts to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and Democrats in the 2016 election. Yet Sondland has already amended his testimony once — "I now do recall," he said, talking to Ukraine about investigations.

As House impeachment investigators are probing into Trump's alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate Biden, the intrigue in Wednesday's testimony is largely due to other witnesses recalling conversations with Sondland that he did not mention to impeachment investigators.

On Tuesday, Americans heard firsthand testimony regarding that July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The phone call first came to attention when an anonymous government whistleblower filed a complaint.

In the phone conversation, Trump asked for a "favor," according to an account provided by the White House. He wanted an investigation into both Democrats and Biden, a possible 2020 rival. Later it was revealed that the administration was also withholding $400 million in military aid from Ukraine.

Republicans argue the money was given to Ukraine without any investigation and there was no quid pro quo.

Trump also wanted Hunter Biden, the former vice president's son, looked into. Hunter Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company called Burisma while his father was vice president.

In 2014, as vice president, Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption.

President Barack Obama's White House said there was no conflict with Hunter Biden's work for a Ukrainian gas company because the younger Biden was a private citizen.

During Tuesday's hearings, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told impeachment investigators he felt no hesitation in reporting the president's request of Zelenskiy.

Vindman, a 20-year military officer who received a Purple Heart for being wounded in the Iraq War, was among the officials who listened in to the July 25 call.

Vindman testified alongside Jennifer Williams, an adviser in Vice President Mike Pence's office. Both said they had concerns as they listened to Trump speak with the newly elected Ukrainian president about political investigations into Biden.

She testified the call was unlike about a dozen others she had heard from presidents over her career. When the White House produced a rough transcript later that day, she put it in Pence's briefing materials.

"I just don't know if he read it," she testified earlier in her closed-door House interview.

For Wednesday's hearings, many will be waiting to hear how Sondland describes his role in Trump's Ukraine policy and whether that policy was to hold up military aid until Ukraine made a public announcement that it was investigating Biden's son Hunter Biden.

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testified in private that Sondland informed her that he was in charge of Ukraine policy because the president said so.

Asked about that conversation during a deposition, Sondland said, "I don't recall. I may have; I may not have. Again, I don't recall."

Besides, he says now that he viewed his role on Ukraine as one of support rather than leadership.

Other people who testified on Tuesday were former NSC official Timothy Morrison and Kurt Volker, the former Ukraine special envoy, who said he had not understood the scope of the investigations Sondland and Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, were pursuing for Trump.

Republicans were eager to hear during the afternoon from Morrison, who had supervised Vindman at the NSC. "He had concerns about Vindman's judgment," the White House tweeted.

However, Morrison, who has since left the administration, told lawmakers he was not there to question his former colleagues' "character or integrity" and did not intend to out the whistleblower.

Morrison, who was also listening to Trump's call, worried its disclosure would not play well in polarized Washington, and reported it to the NSC's top lawyer. He testified about his sinking feeling after Sondland told him Trump wanted Zelenskiy to announce the investigations before releasing the military aid. A colleague warned him of "the Gordon problem," he said about Sondland.