NATIONWIDE — A big rally is expected Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C., as the court will hear arguments about DACA, which has allowed children of illegal immigrants to live and work in the United States.

Apopka resident Eli Garcia worries about her future

She came to the U.S. as a daughter of illegal immigrants

DACA allows her to work in the U.S. legally

U.S. Supreme Court not expected to rule on DACA cases in near future

What the Supreme Court ultimately decides could have major impacts on "Dreamers" living in Florida.

Eli Garcia works in Apopka, but she will be joining thousands of other DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients outside the Supreme Court Tuesday as the nation's highest court hears legal arguments on DACA.

Some DACA recipients have sued the Trump administration over its efforts to end the protections for children of illegal immigrants.

Garcia works at Hope Community Center in Apopka where she helps other immigrants integrate into daily life in the states. She came to the U.S. as a child, the daughter of illegal immigrants, and grew up fearing that any time she could be deported.

However, DACA has allowed her to legally work in the U.S. She says now her future in Central Florida is uncertain.

"What's going to happen, what's going to happen with so much I've invested into my future, into the future of my family, into the future here in Central Florida?" said Garcia. "But I know I'm not alone, so that's why we're going to Washington, to stand in front of the Supreme Court and say we're here to stay and this is our home."

As soon as he came into office, President Donald Trump announced he wanted to end DACA. His administration says the Obama-era executive action that created the program was an overreach of executive power.

The Supreme Court is not expected to rule on the cases for months.​