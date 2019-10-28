NATIONWIDE — The raid was years in the making — gathering intelligence, preparing for the attack and President Donald Trump says it is the most significant death of a terror group leader since Osama bin Laden.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died by detonating a suicide vest

He was cornered by elite U.S. forces in a Syrian compound

"He died like a dog. He died like a coward," the president said of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Last night, the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. President @realDonaldTrump addresses the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder and leader of ISIS. Full remarks: https://t.co/3ucibNVOU8 | More: https://t.co/b4fBx9qyY6 pic.twitter.com/odrheyNRtc — Department of State (@StateDept) October 27, 2019

On Saturday, al-Baghdadi detonated his suicide vest in a dead end tunnel after being cornered by elite U.S. forces in a Syrian compound.

Trump says he had been under surveillance for weeks and the raid involved sending eight helicopters of troops toward al-Baghdadi's compound.

Members of the Trump administration watched the raid unfold, but did not say much about, not even telling key democratic leaders, regardless, they agree with the president, saying al-Baghdadi's death is a major moment in the war on terror.

"This is progress. It's good news in the ongoing fight against the terrorist threat posed by jihadist groups like ISIS and al-Qaeda," said presidential Democratic candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

"This is a real blow against ISIS and positive step in the fight against stateless terrorism," said Mayor Pete Buttigieg, another Democratic presidential candidate.

Some ISIS fighters were killed in the attack and others captured and at least 11 children were taken into custody.

The killing of al-Baghdadi by U.S. forces leaves the ISIS without an obvious leader, a major setback for an organization that in March was forced by American troops and Kurdish forces out of the last portion of its self-declared "caliphate," which once spanned a swath of Iraq and Syria.

But the militant group, which arose from the remnants of al-Qaida in Iraq after that group's defeat by U.S.-led forces in 2008, has ambitions to regenerate again. And it remains a dangerous threat in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond.

"The bottom line is: This puts the enemy on its heels, but the ideology — and this sounds so cliched — it is not dead," said Chris Costa, a former senior director for counterterrorism for the National Security Council in the Trump administration.

Key to the Islamic States is its "kill where you are" ethos, encouraging a far-flung network of followers, including those in the United States, to commit violence however and wherever they can. That jihadist message is likely to live on, even with the death of al-Baghdadi.

That means U.S. forces, perhaps in reduced numbers, will continue hunting and attacking key Islamic State targets, even as Trump says he's committed to a 2016 campaign pledge to bring them home and end "endless wars" started under his predecessors.

Trump earlier this month went from declaring a near-complete withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria to deciding that some, perhaps several hundred, must stay to keep eastern Syria's oil fields from falling back into the hands of the Islamic State. Trump also agreed to keep about 150 U.S. troops at a base in southern Syria.

In announcing on Sunday that al-Baghdadi had blown himself up after being cornered in a dead-end underground tunnel in Syria, Trump acknowledged that IS, which he often calls "100 percent" defeated, still has ambitions to make a comeback. The group is "very, very strongly looking to build it again," he said.

This, he said, explains why Baghdadi was in the Idlib province of northwestern Syria, an area largely controlled by a rival group — the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — although other jihadi groups sympathetic to Islamic State are also there.

"Well, that's where he was trying to rebuild from because that was the place that made most sense, if you're looking to rebuild," Trump said.

Trump suggested that other countries, including Russia, carry on the fight against ISIS, but there is no indication that U.S. forces will abandon the mission any time soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.