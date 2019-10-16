FLORIDA — President Donald Trump is nominating two freshmen Florida Supreme Court Justices to federal bench seats in Atlanta, however, the U.S. Senate needs to confirm both nominations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis faced backlash for not selecting black judges

If both are confirmed that would open two seats on the Florida Supreme Court and another two nominations for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

He was able to pick three justices after winning the election.

Florida Supreme Court Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck have been nominated by Trump to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta.

"For Gov. DeSantis, if these two are approved for the federal level, he will get to make five appoints in one year," said University of Central Florida Associate Professor Aubrey Jewett.

The governor was criticized by some for not choosing any black Americans.

"Interest groups like the NCAAP, a number of black legislatures both in the House and Senate have been urging the governor to appoint a black judge to the Florida Supreme Court," said Jewett.

With the school of politics says it is not up to governor to choose the nominees.

"When Gov. DeSantis made his three appointments last time when he first got into office, he got to choose from a list supplied to him by the Judicial Nomination Commission," said Jewett.

That message was sent out through a tweet by the governor's communication director, Helen Aguirre Ferre.

The real shame is that you missed Pleus v Crist in 2009 which makes clear a Florida Governor can not reject a list of JNC nominees to the court. https://t.co/PLeiTZviVE — Helen Aguirre Ferré (@helenaguirrefer) October 9, 2019

Jewett said the governor can talk to members on the judicial nomination team, however.

"He could say ahead of time to the Judicial Nomination Commission, 'I really expect you have a diverse list of judges when you forward it to me. I want to make sure you take that into account,'" said Jewett.

But they do not have to take into account. Jewett said as each member gets his or her own vote.