NATIONWIDE — President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday for the third time in as many years, with his focus expected to be on Iran.

US, countries blame Iran for attack on Saudi oil fields

Iran denies the accusations

President is also expected to talk about Venezuela

Iran has denied orchestrating the attack, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has deemed "an act of war."

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, for his part, pointed to claims of responsibility by Yemeni rebels and insisted: "If Iran were behind this attack, nothing would have been left of this refinery."

This comes as tensions brew between Tehran and the White House.

The United States along with Germany, France, and the U.K. have all said they believe that Iran was behind the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities.

"The United States has asked Iran to meet diplomacy with diplomacy. They have met diplomacy with military force. And Iran has rejected diplomacy too many times," said Brian Hook, U.S. special representatives to Iran.

While Trump wants allies to join the U.S. in further isolating Iran, he also seems to be holding to his go-it-alone strategy of using economic sanctions to pressure Tehran to give up its nuclear program and stop attacks that are rattling the Middle East.

On Monday, the Republican president praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for a new deal to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear pact from which Trump walked away last year.

The president also said he appreciated the efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been trying to get Trump back in the deal and has suggested the American president meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while both are in New York this week.

But at the same time, Trump declared: "We're not looking for any mediators." He said that if Iran wants to talk, "they know who to call."

While Iranian officials are in New York for the General Assembly, no meeting is scheduled between Iran and the U.S.

Trump also is expected to use his address to the General Assembly to address the ongoing standoff in Venezuela.

The United States and more than a dozen Latin American countries agreed Monday to investigate and arrest associates and senior officials of the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro who are suspected of crimes like drug trafficking, money laundering and financing terrorism.

Trump is expected to have kinder words for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, even though the autocrat continues to hold a tight grip on his nuclear weapons. Trump has met Kim for summits in Singapore and Hanoi, Vietnam, and orchestrated a surprise encounter with him in June at the Demilitarized Zone, where he became the first U.S. president to ever set foot in North Korea.

Trump said Monday that another meeting with the North Korean leader "could happen soon." He provided few details, and it was not clear what officials were doing behind the scenes to set up a meeting to break the diplomatic impasse over the North's development of nuclear-armed missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

Trump's comments, even with few specifics backing them up, are tantalizing because there is extreme interest, especially in Japan and South Korea, in whether Trump and Kim can strike a deal on one of the world's most pressing standoffs.

This is Trump's third speech to the world body. Senior administration officials, who briefed reporters about the president's trip to the U.N. on condition of anonymity, said that he will use his speech to affirm America's leadership role in the international community. That is something Trump's critics claim has been weakened by the president's solo style and mercurial rhetoric and actions.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.