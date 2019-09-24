WASHINGTON — House Democrats will meet this afternoon amid growing calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

More Democrats, including moderates, have come forward to endorse the move as the Trump administration continues to withhold a whistleblower complaint from Congress.

Among them is Congresswoman Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, who over the summer opposed impeachment proceedings.

"The American people need to understand the facts," Castor told Spectrum News DC reporter Samantha-Jo Roth. "So those committees need to expedite what they are doing so that the facts are made plain all across America."

The complaint at least partially stems from questions over whether the president improperly tried to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The president himself has said that he did bring up Biden and his son, Hunter, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over the summer. The president has tried to tie Hunter Biden, and by extension his father, to political corruption in the country.

While vice president under President Obama, Biden led diplomatic dealings with the Ukrainian government. At the same time, his son was serving on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump also told reporters at the United Nations on Tuesday that he ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine days before the phone call. He told reporters that he did it to fight corruption and get other European nations to help Ukraine.

The president denies that the request for help in getting damaging information about the Bidens was tied to the freeze.

Three House committee chairmen wrote to the White House counsel that they were escalate a fight over the requested documents if they aren't turned over by Thursday. That's also when the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, is set to testify before the House. He refused to turn over the details of the whistleblower complaint, citing presidential privilege.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will make an announcement after the meeting this afternoon. Pelosi has opposed bringing impeachment proceedings against the president, saying in the past that it wasn't worth it.

It's believed over half of Democrats in the House support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry, according to counts by several media outlets. Our Spectrum News DC reporters have been sharing statements from lawmakers over the last couple days.

WI Rep. Mark Pocan says it's time to pull the trigger on impeachment proceedings.



This list of House Dems supporting impeachment grew to 150 this week, nearly two-thirds of the caucus.



