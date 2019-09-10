WASHINGTON — John Bolton is no longer national security advisor.
President Trump tweeted that he told Bolton on Monday that his services were "no longer needed" and that he asked Bolton for his resignation, which Bolton turned in Tuesday.
Bolton responded with a tweet of his own, saying he had offered his resignation Monday night.
Bolton, who was UN ambassador under President George W. Bush, reportedly cautioned President Trump against plans to hold a meeting with the Taliban at Camp David.
Bolton was Trump's third confirmed national security advisor, after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster. Keith Kellogg served as acting advisor between Flynn and McMaster.
Flynn resigned amid an investigation into his communication with Russian officials.
McMaster, who was frequently at loggerheads with the president on foreign policy, resigned in March 2018. Bolton took over in April.
