WASHINGTON — John Bolton is no longer national security advisor.

President Trump tweeted that he told Bolton on Monday that his services were "no longer needed" and that he asked Bolton for his resignation, which Bolton turned in Tuesday.

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Bolton responded with a tweet of his own, saying he had offered his resignation Monday night.

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Bolton, who was UN ambassador under President George W. Bush, reportedly cautioned President Trump against plans to hold a meeting with the Taliban at Camp David.

Bolton was Trump's third confirmed national security advisor, after Michael Flynn and HR McMaster. Keith Kellogg served as acting advisor between Flynn and McMaster.

Flynn resigned amid an investigation into his communication with Russian officials.

McMaster, who was frequently at loggerheads with the president on foreign policy, resigned in March 2018. Bolton took over in April.

