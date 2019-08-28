New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday evening that she is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

Making the announcement on Twitter, New York's Democratic junior senator thanked supporters and reiterated her support for a Democrat to defeat President Donald Trump and flipping the Senate.

Gillibrand's campaign has struggled to gain traction since she announced her exploratory committee in January. Now, the Democratic field has ballooned to more than a dozen candidates, although the field has winnowed since the second debate.

The decision comes ahead of the deadline, just before midnight, for Democrats to qualify for the third primary debate in Houston in September. Gillibrand, and fellow New Yorker Mayor Bill de Blasio, are not expected to qualify.

The rules for the third debate will make it harder for some of the lower-polling candidates to qualify.

The polling and fundraising thresholds will both be higher for the third Democratic debate, and candidates will have to meet both thresholds instead of just one.

To qualify for the third debate, candidates must receive 2 percent or more in at least four qualified polls. They must also receive donations from at least 130,000 donors, and from 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

Gillibrand and de Blasio appear to have fallen short of these thresholds.



In the five months since Gillibrand officially kicked off her run for president, she's kept up a furious campaign schedule — making 10 trips to Iowa alone — and burned through millions of dollars in campaign funds.



And yet, her candidacy faced the bleak reality of falling short of qualifying for the debate.



"I need help,” Gillibrand told the audience at a Washington Post Live event last week. "So I have to ask your viewers to help, to go to kirstengillibrand.com."



Candidates must register two percent in at least four qualifying polls to make the debate stage; New York's junior senator has reached that mark just once.



She's also short of the required 130,000 donors, though her campaign recently said she was closing in on that target fast.



It's difficult to know why Gillibrand has failed to gain traction. She's long been at the forefront of women's issues, including sexual harassment, years before the #MeToo movement. She's been an effective fundraiser and legislator, and won landslide election victories.



But on the campaign trail, she's been repeatedly dogged by questions over her demand for Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's resignation over sexual misconduct allegations. And some argue she's been hurt by the glut of other women senators in the race.

She made an aggressive push ahead of next week's debate deadline, including a million-dollar ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire.



But in that same interview earlier this week she was asked her thoughts on being vice president:



"If you were not the nominee, would you be open to serving on the ticket?" Washington Post reporter Bob Costa asked. “



"Of course," Gillibrand said. "I will do public service in all its forms."

Gillibrand was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009 to fill the seat vacated by Hillary Clinton, and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives three years earlier for Brunswick, New York, a heavily-Republican district.

A congresswoman who once championed gun rights, her positions would later move to the left. She has been among the Senate's most vocal members on issues like sexual harassment, military sexual assault, equal pay for women and family leave, issues that were central to her presidential campaign.