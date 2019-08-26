ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando last week to announce his plans to have the state of Florida join the Electronic Registration Information Center, also known as ERIC, to improve the accuracy and efficiency of voter registration systems.

ERIC system not foolproof but has potential to be, officials say

System designed to protect integry of votes

Florida Joins Nationwide Voter Roll System ERIC

Twenty-five-year old Uchenna Ofodile, who has lived in the United State his entire life has registered to vote for the first time.

“I want to see what I can do to make a difference in my community and make my voice heard,” Ofodile said.

Next year the state, with the help of ERIC, will try to find more Uchenna’s across the state — unregistered voters or people who have become inactive in recent elections and try to get them to become active voters once again.

But the data matching tool comes with a cost. The state must pay about $30,000 to become an ERIC member. After that, it will cost another $1.5 million for mailers to be sent out to unregistered voters or those who have not voted in the last two elections.

“I can’t speak for our appropriations chair or where this would come from, probably government appropriations," State Representative Rene Plasencia said. "It does not seem like an unrealistic ask especially when we are talking about voter confidence.”

According to Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, the ERIC system is not foolproof yet but has the potential to be with full participation from around the country.

“It won’t be foolproof until we get all 50 states in," Cowles said. "Florida joining is a significant move to help us election administrators keep our files up to date and clean.”

And added to the updated list is Ofodile.

“I have always been passive when it comes to voting, but now I see it matters even more,” Ofodile said.

And that’s why Florida has joined ERIC, because they want to make sure the integrity of your vote matters.

Prior to Florida joining ERIC, the largest state population-wise in the program was Pennsylvania. Cowles hopes to see more Northeastern states like New York and New Jersey join ERIC because of the number of seasonal residents and people who have retired to the sunshine state so that his office can ensure no one is voting in more than one state during an election.