NATIONWIDE — Images from this weekend's mass shootings bring back many memories of what happened at Pulse nightclub three years ago. And as the nation grieves these latest shootings, Florida leaders are trying to figure out what can be done to stop gun violence.

On Saturday in the Texas border town of El Paso, accused shooter 21-year-old Patrick Crusius allegedly shot into a packed Walmart as thousands of back-to-school shoppers were busy getting school items. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen were wounded.

Authorities say that the Texas shooting may have been racially motivated, as authorities are trying to confirm if an online post that is deemed racist against Latinos, which make up the majority of El Pasco, was written by Crusius.

The Texas shooting is being handled as a domestic terror attack.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines fired into a popular nightlife area of Dayton, killing nine people and wounding at least 26 others.

Connor Betts, 24, is accused of using a .223-caliber rifle to fire dozens of shots into that area of the Ohio city.

As the country is still trying to process what happened, Florida's political leaders are trying to figure out what can be done to stop mass shootings in the U.S.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted that the country is praying for those who suffered during the weekend's mass shootings.

Florida stands committed to do all that is necessary to support law enforcement efforts for the safety and security of our residents and visitors. May we pray for those who grieve and remember always that we are a resilient nation. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 4, 2019

Former Florida governor and now U.S. Sen. Rick Scott stated on Twitter that, "White nationalism is a cancer on our country."

What we’ve seen in the last 24 hours in El Paso and Dayton is devastating. Hate and intolerance are corrupting too many of our young people.



White nationalism is a cancer on our country. We all stand united against this evil. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 4, 2019

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also tweeted about the shootings, calling them "attacks."

The two horrible attacks in Texas & Ohio should sadden & concern all Americans.



May God bless those impacted by these heartbreaking tragedies & the police,paramedics,doctors & nurses who saved lives. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 4, 2019

Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody suggested that the U.S. needs to get better at detecting "derange individuals."

Horrified and saddened by the tragic and senseless shooting in El Paso. We won’t know all the details today, but we do know that we must get better at detecting deranged individuals who intend to do us harm. #FLStandsWithTexas — Fla. AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) August 4, 2019

It was just last week, the attorney general asked the Florida Supreme Court to block a proposal assault weapons ban from the 2020 ballot.

Democrats agree on that point about white nationalism, which may be behind the El Paso shooting, but they also want something done about guns.

U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy tweeted that something needs to be done about the gun violence in this country.

Heartbroken to hear the news coming out of El Paso. Our Orlando community stands in solidarity with its residents and the victims. It’s past time to do something about gun violence in this country. Failure to act will lead to more innocent lives lost. — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) August 3, 2019

State Representative Anna Eskamani agrees with that message.

"We have to do our part to make sure these folks do not die in vain, and that meaningful steps are taken on comprehensive background checks, on banning assault weapons, high capacity magazines, on passing policy that can help keep guns out of the wrong people, we're also addressing mental health and calling out white supremacy," she stated in a Facebook post .

Eskamani is organizing a vigil on Friday to honor the lives lost and call for a change to gun policy.

Not all who have been responding to the shootings are politicians. Some, like Fred Guttenberg who lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting, have been impacted by mass shootings and are speaking out.

Two mass shootings, over quickly with armed Americans near by. The notion that arming more people will end these faster with less casualty died this weekend. We need to deal with the reality AMERICA HAS A GUN PROBLEM. We must deal with the reality of access to weapons of war. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 4, 2019

However, Hunter Pollack, who lost his sister in the Parkland shooting, disagrees, tweeting.