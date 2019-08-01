WASHINGTON — Congress has passed a bipartisan budget and debt deal that was supported by President Trump.

The bill passed the Senate 67-28 Thursday and now heads to the president's desk for his signature.

The deal would do the following:

Suspend the debt ceiling past the 2020 elections. It sets $1.3 trillion for defense and domestic spending over the next two years. Increases defense spending by $46.5 billion through 2021. Increases non-defense spending by $56.5 billion through 2021. It adds $350 billion to the deficit over the next two years.

Most of the Democrats threw their support behind the deal, which helped get it through. Twenty-three Republican senators voted against the bill.

Republicans that voted no on the budget:

Blackburn(R)

Braun(R)

Cassidy(R)

Cotton(R)

Cruz(R)

Daines(R)

Enzi(R)

Fischer(R)

Gardner(R

Hawley(R)

Johnson(R)

Kennedy(R)

Lankford(R)

Lee(R)

Paul(R)

Risch(R

Romney(R)

Rubio(R)

Sasse(R)

Scott(R-Fla.)

Scott(R-S.C.)

Tillis(R)

Toomey(R) — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) August 1, 2019

Thursday’s vote addresses a worrisome set of Washington deadlines as Trump’s allies and adversaries set aside ideology in exchange for relative fiscal peace and stability.

The measure would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all its bills and would set an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress annually.

It also would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October and automatic spending cuts.

Senators who didn’t vote:

Booker

Harris

Isakson

Sanders

Warren — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) August 1, 2019

Republicans who opposed the bill said it allowed for unchecked borrowing and too much spending.

That issue led to the tea party-fueled fight that produced the Budget Control Act in 2011. This new bill lifts the debt limit for two years, and reverses the scheduled 10 percent cuts to defense and nondefense programs next year that were part of the 2011 bill.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.