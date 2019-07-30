ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump is returning to Florida next week, his first visit since announcing in Orlando that he is running for president.

He's expected to tout his administration's work on Medicare

According to the White House, Trump will travel to The Villages on Tuesday to tout his administration's work on Medicare.

Although the visit will be an official White House stop and not a campaign event, The Villages is a Republican stronghold.

There has not been a time frame announced for Tuesday's visit.

Trump was in Orlando on June 18 to officially kick off his 2020 re-election campaign .

