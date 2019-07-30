CENTRAL FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' attempts to explore potential vacant properties in Central Florida to place illegal immigrant children, his office confirmed to Spectrum News on Tuesday.

Health and Human Services says camps would be operated by service provider

Some Democrats blast the proposal

"The governor's office is aware of the federal government's exploratory assessment of vacant properties in Central Florida available for lease for the potential future use as state licensed permanent location for unaccompanied minors lacking lawful legal status," his office stated.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) sent a letter to Florida state representatives Monday evening, asking for assistance in finding possible vacant properties in Central Florida and two other states.

"The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in HHS' Administration for Children and Families is conducting exploratory assessments of vacant properties in Virginia, Central Florida, and Los Angeles to lease for potential future use as state-licensed permanent shelter locations for unaccompanied alien children (UAC)," the department stated.

The department cited the "crisis" at the Mexican border for the need to find properties. It stated that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has referred more than 58,500 children to the Office of Refugee Resettlement since June of this year, which is an increase of more than 57 percent compared to the same time last year.

DHHS stated that the project would bring a service provider to operate the properties that would be used to house the children.

"The difference with this project is that we are not relying on grantees to come to the table with ready to go properties already leased. ORR will lease the properties, build them out to meet state licensure requirements, and bring in a service provider to operate them according to state licensure requirements and ORR policy and procedures," the department stated. "This also allows us to create permanent capacity in areas of the country with minimal natural disaster risk, close to services/support infrastructure and near where large numbers of sponsors already live."

State Rep. Anna Eskamani stated in a Facebook post that the U.S. should be "closing camps, not opening new ones."

She is not the only Florida Democrat who opposes of the idea.

"It is a shame that it has come to this. The Trump Administration should be efficiently reuniting children seeking refuge with their families here in the United States, not opening more mass detention centers," stated Rep. Darren Soto in a news release.