SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Cheers erupted in Puerto Rico overnight after Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced on Facebook that he will be stepping down in August.

This comes after more than a week of protests over the governor's derisive language in leaked-group messages.

The alleged profanity-laced, crude messages leaked were between the governor and 11 top aids and Cabinet members. The messages total almost 900 pages, which included jokes about Hurricane Maria victims and contained profanity, homophobic and misogynistic language.

As a result, thousands of people have protested in the streets of Puerto Rico.

During the overnight, Rosselló announced he is stepping down during an announcement on Facebook in an almost 14-minute speech.

During the announcement, he also discussed the $7 billion deficit from Hurricane Maria and his creation of the Inspector General's Office to deal with corruption.

"Despite having the mandate of the people who elected me democratically, today I feel that remaining in this position represents a difficulty to continue the success that's been reached," he said.

His resignation is effective Friday, August 2.

As Puerto Ricans celebrate Constitution Day on Thursday, it one of the reasons why Rosselló said he is stepping down, is in honor of the constitution.

The governor and 11 top aides and Cabinet members exchanged the profanity-laced messages about fellow politicians, members of the media, celebrities and others.

Rosselló allegedly joked about the growing piles of dead bodies at the morgue in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Members of the congressional delegation say the focus now must be moving forward, and restoring confidence in elected officials.

"It's been hard, frankly, to get anything done around here on Puerto Rico as long as this crisis is hanging over them with the governor. So by moving on, hopefully we'll have more stability and it'll give us a chance to do more on their behalf," said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Puerto Rican Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez is set to become the next governor.

