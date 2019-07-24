SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Several reports on Wednesday morning indicate Puerto Rico's governor could soon resign after days of protests over him and his administration.

Several media outlets in Puerto Rico are reporting that Gov. Ricardo Rosselló could step down soon.

This is definitely a shift from what many have seen in recent days because despite all of the protests, the governor has refused to resign.

However, that could change on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico's largest newspaper El Nuevo Dia is reporting Rosselló could step down as early as noon on Wednesday and the newspaper is reporting that the embattled governor may even have a farewell message prepared.

And the website for a TV station in Puerto Rico's capital city San Juan stated that reports of the impending resignation of Rosselló have increased substantially and that everything indicates it will happen Wednesday.

The governor's recent woes started earlier this month when a private group chat between Rosselló and his closest aides surfaced, which included

profanity-laced, homophobic and misogynistic messages that took aim at fellow politicians, journalists and even victims of Hurricane Maria that devastated the island back in 2017.

Those leaked messages sparked massive protests across Puerto Rico in the last several days.

On Tuesday, a Puerto Rico judge issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials tied to the online chat that has sparked a political crisis in the U.S. territory.

On Sunday, Rosselló said he would not seek re-election, but would stay in office for the rest of his term. He has about a year and a half left.

If he does resign however, Puerto Rican Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez would become governor.