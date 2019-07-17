ORLANDO, Fla. — Twenty Democratic candidates are now prepping for the second presidential debate in Detroit later this month.

The Democratic Party released the top 20 candidates in the field of two dozen who met the requirements needed to get on stage for the two-night debate.

They include:

  1. Sen. Michael Bennet 
  2. Former Vice President Joe Biden
  3. Sen. Corey Booker
  4. Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
  5. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
  6. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro
  7. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
  8. Former Congressman John Delaney
  9. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
  10. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
  11. Sen. Kamala Harris 
  12. Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
  13. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee 
  14. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
  15. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke
  16. Congressman Tim Ryan
  17. Sen. Bernie Sanders
  18. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
  19. Activist Marianne Williamson
  20. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Missing from the list are:

  • Former Sen. Mike Gravel
  • Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
  • Congressman Seth Moulton
  • Former Congressman Joe Sestak
  • Activist Tom Steyer

California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who took part in the first debate, dropped out earlier this month. Bullock will take his place on the debate stage.

The debate, hosted by CNN, will take place over two nights in Detroit on July 30 and 31. A lottery will decide which night the candidates will be involved.

 

 