ORLANDO, Fla. — Twenty Democratic candidates are now prepping for the second presidential debate in Detroit later this month.
- 2nd Democratic presidential debates set for July 30-31
- 20 candidates selected based on fundraising, poll numbers
The Democratic Party released the top 20 candidates in the field of two dozen who met the requirements needed to get on stage for the two-night debate.
They include:
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Corey Booker
- Former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock
- South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Former Congressman John Delaney
- Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke
- Congressman Tim Ryan
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Activist Marianne Williamson
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
Missing from the list are:
- Former Sen. Mike Gravel
- Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam
- Congressman Seth Moulton
- Former Congressman Joe Sestak
- Activist Tom Steyer
California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who took part in the first debate, dropped out earlier this month. Bullock will take his place on the debate stage.
The debate, hosted by CNN, will take place over two nights in Detroit on July 30 and 31. A lottery will decide which night the candidates will be involved.