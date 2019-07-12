NATIONWIDE — U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta is going to resign his position, according to President Donald Trump on Friday.

Trump announced the news with Acosta by his side at the White House as the president left on a trip to the Midwest.

"I hate to see this happen," Trump said, who also commented that he did not ask Acosta to leave the Cabinet.

The president later tweeted about Acosta's resignation.

....Alex was a great Secretary of Labor and his service is truly appreciated. He will be replaced on an acting basis by Pat Pizzella, the current Deputy Secretary. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

During the announcement, Acosta said his resignation would be effective in seven days, saying he did not think it was right for his handling of Jeffrey Epstein's case to distract from his work as secretary of labor.

"My point here today is we have an amazing economy and the focus needs to be on the economy job creation," Acosta said.

Acosta faced criticism for his handling of a plea deal with Epstein, a hedge fund manager and financier who is accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

Acosta has Florida ties. He was the U.S. attorney in Miami when he oversaw the 2008 non-prosecution agreement with Epstein, who avoided federal charges and served 13 months in jail.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to state charges in Florida of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. Due to the agreement, he avoided a possible life sentence and he was required to make payments to the victims and register as a sex offender.

Earlier this month, Epstein faced new charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to traffic minors for sex.

The new case charges Epstein with the federal crimes of sex trafficking and conspiracy, and a conviction could put him in prison for 45 years. The case, which sets the stage for another #MeToo-era trial fraught with questions of wealth and influence, is being brought as scrutiny mounts against Acosta, who oversaw Epstein's deal while U.S. Attorney in Miami.

Acosta defended the plea deal — saying Wednesday it was the toughest deal he could get at the time.

"We did what we did because we wanted to see Epstein go to jail," Acosta said at a press conference he held amid calls for his resignation.

Federal prosecutors in New York acknowledged there is some overlap between the Florida and New York cases. It is not clear how much of the case involves the same acts or accusers; none of the alleged victims were identified in Monday's indictment.

Epstein owns a private island in the Caribbean, homes in Paris and New York City, a New Mexico ranch, and a fleet of high-price cars. His friends have included former President Bill Clinton and Trump, both of whom said this week that they have not seen Epstein in years and knew nothing of his alleged misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.