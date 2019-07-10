LONDON — Days after diplomatic cables that blasted President Donald Trump's administration as "inept," Britain's ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch has resigned, according to the U.K. Foreign Office.

Darroch said in a letter Wednesday that even though his posting was due to end this year, he believed "in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

Darroch said he is "grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days."

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a "matter of regret" that Darroch resigned.

Darroch's forthright, unfiltered views on the U.S. administration — meant for a limited audience and discreet review — appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper .

"Sir Kim Darroch, one of Britain's top diplomats, used secret cables and briefing notes to impugn Trump's character, warning London that the White House was 'uniquely dysfunctional' and that the President's career could end in 'disgrace,'" the newspaper reported.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted out his displeasure with Darroch.

The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

The Associated Press contributed to this story.