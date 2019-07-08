ORLANDO, Fla. — Over $2.3 million will go to dozens of Florida counties for election security, one month after a Spectrum News report detailed millions of dollars in federal funds that went unspent.

State reallocated over $2.3 million to 55 counties

Many counties had to forfeit part of their federal aid before 2018 midterms

Counties upgraded computer, security systems, bought new equipment

PREVIOUS STORY: Florida Counties Forced to Return $1.4M in Election Security Funds

The Florida Secretary of State announced Monday that it had reallocated over $2.3 million to 55 counties that requested the money, which came from a federal election security grant.

Florida received $19.2 million for election security from the federal government in 2018. At least part of the money was allocated to counties for their own needs.

However, dozens of counties were forced to forfeit some of their share of the grant money before the 2018 midterms. That's because, according to many election officials, the state set requirements that were too stringent, including short deadlines.

Much of the money was used to upgrade computer and security systems and buy new equipment.

Of the 55 counties approved for new funds, Orange County got the most with over $524,000. Volusia County got over $317,000, Miami-Dade County got over $210,000, and Manatee County got over $138,000.

To see the full list of county security grant funds, head to the Florida Dept. of State website.