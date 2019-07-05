CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida Hispanic leaders are wondering if U.S. immigration agencies like ICE will carry out raids President Donald Trump promised would begin starting right after the 4th of July.

Many fear if there will be raids to collect illegal immigrants

Community Hope Center is teaching illegal immigrants on their rights

The raids were originally set to begin two weeks ago before the President delayed them.

Area community leaders are preparing to fight back by educating illegal immigrants in Central Florida on their rights and what to do if they are confronted by ICE agents.

The original list of targeted cities included Miami but none in Central Florida.

A Trump administration spokesperson says as many as 1 million illegal immigrants who were issued final deportation papers and remained in the country will be deported.

Hispanic leaders recently say illegal immigrants are still afraid of being targeted. They continue to go to work to save money just in case they need it to pay for their release if they are arrested or detained.

"We are trying to suppress as much as we can, give resources as much as we can. We're seeing all these images that are happening at the border and in detention centers. It's just inhumane how our communities are being treated at this moment," said Eli Garcia, a community organizing and advocacy coordinator at Community Hope Center.

Hispanic leaders are also teaching illegal immigrants how to interact with local law enforcement now after Senate Bill 168 was signed into law. It requires that local law enforcement to fully comply with federal immigration agencies.

Many illegal immigrants fear minor infractions like driving without a license could lead to an arrest or deportation.

However, in the legislation, it states illegal immigrants who were victims or witnesses of a crime would not be deported when they report it.

Co-sponsor of the law, Republican State Sen. David Simmons, gave further insights into the new law.

"This (law) relates to cooperating with the federal government after an individual has been arrested or convicted of a crime," stated Simmons at the time.