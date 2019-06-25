MIAMI — As Democrats descend on Miami this week for the first of the party's 2020 debates, Republicans also are making their case to voters.

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign launched an effort to court the Hispanic vote in Miami this week, where Vice President Mike Pence delivered a heavy sales pitch for the president.

"Latino Americans know it was freedom, not socialism, that gave us the most prosperous and powerful nation in the history of the world, freedom," Pence said to a crowd of Hispanic supporters in Miami.

Pence touted the president's attempts to crack down on Venezuela and Cuba, policies that appear to resonate with voters who are originally from those regions.

"My parents came from Communist, socialist societies and we know what that can do. We've seen it with Venezuela. I’m fighting for the American dream because I saw my parents come from that," said Katrina Campins, who is on the Latinos for Trump advisory board members.

Crowd here at Latinos for Trump event are chanting “four more years.” pic.twitter.com/JNsKCF89S8 — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 25, 2019

Organizing efforts have continued across the state even after the president took office and it appeared to resonate with Hispanic supporters of the president.

"This is the first time that I see the White House with a lot of people that look like me and talk like me," said Bertica Cabrera Morris, a Trump supporter from Orlando.

Reaching voters in this key demographic has been a major focus of the Trump campaign.

"We have a team of bilingual, Spanish speakers - we are already doing ads in Spanish, we are running them now in the Miami Herald," said John Pence, a senior advisor to President Trump.

As the campaign launches the Latinos for Trump coalition, new polling shows a divided Hispanic community in Florida, something Democrats are highlighting.

"They are trying to court our community with all of these promises," said Luisana Perez, the Hispanic Press Secretary for the Florida Democratic Party.

"We know they are not talking about TPS for Venezuelans, they are not talking about the increasing number of Cubans being deported and detained under this administration," Perez added.