ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign kick off Tuesday in Orlando turned out big crowds and donors.

President Trump's campaign raised $24.8 million in the last 24 hours

FEC says the president had raised $100 million as of March

Next quarterly fundraising report due in 2 weeks

An estimated 19,792 people filled the Amway Center Tuesday night where President Trump formally announced his bid for a second term, according to the city of Orlando.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted Wednesday that the Trump campaign had raised $24.8 million in the 24 hours before.

@realDonaldTrump has raised a record breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election. The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 19, 2019

The Trump campaign has raised nearly $100 million previously for the 2020 race, according to the Federal Elections Commission, and still has more than $40 million in cash on hand as of March, when the last quarterly report was released. The next deadline to report donations to the FEC is not for another two weeks.

While the Trump campaign has been raising far more money than Democrats, they’re also spending more. The Trump campaign is in the middle of a $10 million ad buy in four battleground states, including Florida.

President Trump attended a fundraiser Wednesday at his resort in Doral near Miami, where the minimum attendance fee was $100,000.

The campaign for Democratic frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden announced it has raised nearly $20 million ahead of the party’s first presidential debate next week in Miami.

The campaign says the contributions have come from 360,000 individuals with an average contribution of $55.

That is more than his Democratic challengers, although the deadline to report the latest quarter fundraising totals is still two weeks away.

Published reports show Biden raised $6.3 million on the day he announced his bid for the White House, while Beto O’Rourke raised $6.1 million and Senator Bernie Sanders raised $5.9 million in their first days of announcing their campaigns.

It is predicted the 2020 election will shadow the 2016 election in cost.

The 2016 Presidential election is estimated to have cost $2.4 billion, according to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.org.