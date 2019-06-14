FLORIDA — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign one of the most controversial bills of the legislative session that just wrapped up: Banning sanctuary cities in the state of Florida.

Getting this legislation passed was one of the governor's top priorities. He challenged the Florida Legislature to present him this legislation and now he plants to sign it at 11 a.m. Friday. The bill goes into effect in October.

Senate Bill 168 will enforce one of the toughest bans on sanctuary cities into law, requiring local law enforcement to fully comply with federal immigration agencies.

Organizations who support illegal immigration say it will lead to distrust between law enforcement and illegal immigrants. They believe it will break families apart because they argue minor offenses like jaywalking or driving without a state license would to deportation.

"The families will suffer the most especially the children. They don't know what's going on or why they're taking their parents. They don't know if they'll ever see them again," said Jessica Ramirez, an Apopka organizer for the Farmworker Association of Florida.

Cosponsor of the bill, Republican State Sen. David Simmons says that is simply untrue.

"This bill relates to cooperating with the federal government after an individual has been arrested or convicted of a crime," stated Simmons.

In the legislation, it states illegal immigrants who were victims or witnesses of a crime would not be deported when they report it.

Any local government entity that does not follow the law, DeSantis could begin judicial proceedings in the name of the state against them.

Also, institutions within the state university system and the Florida college system will need to follow this law.