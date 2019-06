WASHINGTON — Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary for much of President Donald Trump's administration, is leaving.

Trump tweeted the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, saying Sanders was leaving at the end of June.

....She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Sanders had been with Trump since his campaign. She took over as press secretary after Sean Spicer left.

Her tenure was marked by tension with the White House press corps. Regular press briefings have since stopped.